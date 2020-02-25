TAMPA, Fla. — The Skyway 10K is Sunday. This year, close to 15,000 people entered their names into the lottery for the 8,000 spots.

If you weren't selected to participate, you can still be a part of this historic event as a volunteer.

Organizers are looking for more than 100 volunteers to help as bus captains and with the unloading of the buses at the start and finish lines.

Bus captains will ride to and from Tropicana Field with walkers and runners.

Volunteers are also needed during the registration process and to tear down the event.

Every volunteer will get a Skyway 10K volunteer shirt as well as a Skyway 10K collector pin.

If you would like to help, you can sign up here.

