Proceeds from Skyway 10k benefit veterans at Bay Pines Medical Center

100% of the proceeds for the Skyway 10k go to the Armed Forces Families Foundation which used some of the money for improvement projects at Bay Pines in St. Pete.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even though the 4th annual Skyway 10k is virtual this year, the difference it's making in the community is very real.

100 percent of the proceeds go to the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

That foundation did some improvement projects at Bay Pines C-W Bill Young V-A Medical Center.

$38,980 went to replace a pedestrian bridge that had been closed for more than four years because it wasn't safe. The replacement of the bridge extended the existing walking trail, which is enjoyed by veterans receiving care at the hospital and their family members.

$46,572 went to upgrades to an existing on-site internet café with new computers, Apple Mini-Macs, Sony PlayStations, printers and monitors.

With the pandemic, inpatients haven't been allowed to have a lot of visitors, so this has been a huge benefit to the veterans.

"So for them to be able to jump on a computer and to be able to see their loved ones, be able to speak to their loved ones, it really allows that connection and bond to continue and let them know that there's still family on the outside missing them and loving them," says Frank Jones, Asst. Chief of Voluntary Service, Bay Pines Healthcare System.

Veterans can also use that space to look for employment or just relax and use it for entertainment.

This year's virtual race is officially sold out, but you can visit the Skyway 10k website for more on how to support the mission.