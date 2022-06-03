Skyway 10K live coverage: Racers catch a beautiful sunrise

It's a great day for a race!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thousands of people are running, walking and rolling across Tampa Bay's iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge this morning.

10 Tampa Bay is bringing you live coverage of the fifth annual event, with everything you need to know for race day. Check out our guide here for more.

For those not participating in the race yet who need to travel on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, heads up: the northbound lanes are closed until 11 a.m. The southbound lanes to Manatee County are open throughout the duration of the event. Here's a breakdown of travel information.

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised more than $1.8 million for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, which helps support military families. If you'd like to give, visit the organization's donation page.

One-hundred percent of all race registration fees will benefit the foundation and the work it does to give military families "a sense of community support and well-being while their loved ones are away fighting for our freedom."

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of the event.

Scroll down for updates:

8:47 a.m.: Celebrating everyone at the finish line!

8:30 a.m.: Supporting the Armed Forces Families Foundation

8:20 a.m.: American flag at the midway

8:15 a.m.: Posing for a photo

Former Green Beret medic and Republican congressional candidate Jay Collins poses for a photo at the @Skyway10K, which benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation! #Skyway10K pic.twitter.com/T2ku568bfx — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) March 6, 2022

7:55 a.m.: Meteorologist Natalie Ferrari stops by!

7:37 a.m.: Runners get back to the Trop

First round of runners just arriving at the Trop ⁦@10TampaBay⁩ #skyway10 pic.twitter.com/VJnrL8njvU — Caitlin Lockerbie WTSP (@Caitlin_WTSP) March 6, 2022

7:27 a.m.: Meteorologist Grant Gilmore stops to say "hey"

7:26 a.m.: A beautiful view from mid-span

7:15 a.m.: Congrats, Alexi Potter!

She finished with a time of 42:35.49 with a 6:51 pace!

7:10 a.m.: Congrats, Jeremy Richardson!

FIRST FINISHER! 🏃🏼‍♂️ Jeremy Richardson, 32, of Trinity crosses the finish line in 35 minutes! @Skyway10K @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/4DcDo7ty6l — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) March 6, 2022

He finished with a time of 34:58.87 with a 5:38 pace!

7 a.m.: Sunshine greets the runners

6:58 a.m.: Minutes away from 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

6:52 a.m.: Here comes the sun — and the first runner!

6:40 a.m.: Congrats, Eric Fife!

He finished with a time of 21:01.33!

6:30 a.m.: Runners hit the pavement

6:20 a.m.: Racers on hand cycles start race