Reminder: Registration for the 2022 Skyway 10K ends Sunday

The clock is ticking to sign up and help benefit a good cause.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Skyway 10K will be back in person next year — and you have just a couple of days left to register for a chance to hit the pavement.

Registration is set to close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. The process is lottery-based, meaning people who sign up for the 2022 event on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have an equal chance of being selected to participate regardless of when they sign up.

Click or tap here to visit the online registration site.

A total of 8,000 registration spots will be filled, with 500 of those designated for VIP. People who select the 10K VIP Experience are guaranteed entry up to the allotted number.

The non-refundable price of general admission is $80, while the VIP slots go for $300 each.

The first 2,000 runners who participated in this year's virtual race will be given priority registration. These runners should have received an email earlier on Monday with registration instructions.

The 5th annual Skyway 10K is scheduled for March 6, 2022, and as always, all of the money collected through registration fees will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

“We’re excited to announce the 5th Annual Skyway 10K and we’re grateful for the outpouring of continued interest and support we receive from the community,” said the founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation, Nick Peters, in a statement.

“While we were unable to hold the physical event this year, we’re pleased to report that the virtual participants helped to raise more than $134,000 for military families, and we’re looking forward to holding the 5th annual Skyway 10K in-person again in 2022.”