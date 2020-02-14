ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s that time of year again: Thousands of people will make their way across Tampa Bay’s iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The race benefits the Armed Forces Family Foundation and to this day has raised more than $1.2 million for the cause.

But, you don’t have to lace up and get going to be a part of the big day. Maybe you are supporting somebody in the race or are taking time to volunteer. What you’re doing to be a part of the race is important, too.

So, here’s a guide just for you.

Volunteers

What’s required:

The Skyway 10K Bridge Run requires more than 500 volunteers for a variety of different dates, times and locations. There is no shortage of opportunities.

When registering, please make sure you read the descriptions fully and note the time of each shift. The Skyway 10K coordinators will be communicating with volunteers in February to share expectations and duties.

What to do when you show up

Volunteers need to check-in at the Volunteer Tent in the Tropicana Field Parking Lot, where the Race Expo is held. The volunteer director will provide people with T-shirts, and zone captains will escort them to their volunteer locations, providing any necessary instructions.

What to bring

Most importantly, volunteers need to dress for the weather.

Come in comfortable shoes and wear sunscreen. Bring snacks, water and anything else you might need.

Want to volunteer? Email volunteer@skyway10K.com to ask about group or personal volunteer opportunities.

For more volunteer information, head to the FAQ section of the SkyWay 10K’s website.

Watching the race

Maybe you’re sitting out this year or cheering on a loved one who is racing across the bridge. Either way, we have you covered.

Parking

Tropicana Field will have parking for race weekend completely free of cost! Parking is available for race participants and spectators on a first-come, first-served basis – it will fill up fast!

Where to watch

No, you can’t get on the bridge and watch the race. It’s for security reasons.

But, there will be a spectator area at Tropicana Field Parking Lot 7. There will also be a Pre-Race Expo here Feb. 29, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

More information on the Third Annual Skyway 10K can be found here.

