Skyway 10K Race Expo and Music Festival held ahead of big race

There was food and live music, along with some familiar faces.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Runners headed out Saturday to Tropicana Field, where they picked up their race bibs during the Race Expo and Music Festival ahead of Sunday's Skyway 10K.

Attendees also enjoyed an array of vendors, food and music. The music lineup included Love and Theft, The Fulcos, Guava Train and the Jam Jones Band.

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised more than $1.8 million to support the families of military service members.

The race will shut down the northbound span of the Skyway Bridge. It will close at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and reopen at 11 a.m. The southbound lanes will remain open throughout the entire race. Northbound drivers will have to seek alternate routes during the morning hours.

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of the Skyway 10K. Our team was on hand, meeting event-goers and handing out prizes on Saturday. We'll have live coverage of the race during our Weekend Brightside newscast, beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday on 10 Tampa Bay.

The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation. The nonprofit provides 100 percent of the funds it raises back to projects that help military families.