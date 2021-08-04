Skyway 10K participants can pick up medals, race shirts this week

The annual Skyway 10K raises money for military families and attracts thousands of runners every year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Last month signaled the end of the 4th Annual Skyway 10K's virtual run, and those who participated will have a chance to pick up their medals this week.

Event organizers say participants can stop by and grab their race shirts and medals from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the St. Petersburg Running Company.

Unless runners asked for their packets to be mailed, organizers say this will be the only way participants can grab their items.

Thousands participated in this year's run, which was held virtually due to COVID-19. Organizers say they expect a physical run in 2022.

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of the Skyway 10K, which supports the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

