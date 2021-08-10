Registration for the 2022 Skyway 10K begins Monday morning

People can go to the Skyway 10K website Monday morning to sign up for an opportunity to participate in the event.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Are you planning on registering for the 5th Annual Skyway 10K? If you are, make sure to mark your calendars!

Registration opens to the public at 8 a.m. on Monday morning. The registration will be based on a lottery process, a news release explains.

A total of 8,000 registration spots will be filled, with 500 spots designated for VIP and the rest as general admission, so don't forget to sign up!

The non-refundable price of general admission is $80 per person with VIP costing $300 per person.

Winners of the lottery selection will be notified on Oct. 28. Runners who are selected will meet at Tropicana Field on race day and be taken to the Skyway on buses.

The first 2,000 runners who participated in this year's virtual race will be given priority registration. These runners should have received an email on Monday with registration instructions.

The 5th Annual Skyway 10K is scheduled for March 6, 2022, and as always, all of the money collected through registration fees will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

“We’re excited to announce the 5th Annual Skyway 10K and we’re grateful for the outpouring of continued interest and support we receive from the community,” founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation Nick Peters said.

“While we were unable to hold the physical event this year, we’re pleased to report that the virtual participants helped to raise more than $134,000 for military families, and we’re looking forward to holding the 5th annual Skyway 10K in-person again in 2022.”