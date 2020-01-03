ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thousands of people will race across Tampa Bay's iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Sunday, March 1, as a part of the third annual Skyway 10K.

If you're one of those thousands, you're likely interested in knowing how you finished!

If you want to know the Skyway 10K's results, click on the link below.

Skyway 10K - 2020 Online Race Results hosts marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and triathlon results.

Once you're there, make sure you have your bib number handy.

10News is a proud sponsor of the Skyway 10K, which supports the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

If you'd like to learn more about the Skyway 10K, click here.

To learn more about the Armed Forces Families Foundation, click here.

RELATED: Team running the Skyway 10K, carrying the weight of hundreds of fallen firefighters

RELATED: Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know to race

RELATED: Skyway 10K guide for those not racing over the bridge

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter