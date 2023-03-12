Skyway 10K runner proposes at bridge midspan

The event seemed like a fitting place to pop the question given it's how the two met three years ago!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A break during the Skyway 10K turned into a proposal for one couple this Sunday.

Turns out, there was more than a 6.2-mile run in store for Matt Albritton and Angie Abbot. Midway through the race, right at the bridge's midspan, Albritton got down on one knee to pop the question.

And she said "yes!"

This is the second year the two have participated in the Skyway 10K together. It's Abbot's third time participating in total. The two actually met at Tropicana Field after Abbot participated in 2020. One conversation led to another, and now the two are engaged.

"Since the Skyway 10K is what started it all, I was thinking it would be the perfect place to propose," Albritton told 10 Tampa Bay.

The Skyway 10K got underway at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Eight waves of participants left the starting line at the south end of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and finished north on the St. Pete side.