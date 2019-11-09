Registration and event dates for the 3rd Annual Skyway 10K will be announced Thursday during a news conference at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

The Skyway 10K is the only yearly run across the iconic Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. It benefits the nonprofit Armed Forces Families Foundation, which supports our military service members and their loved ones.

Since 2006, the Armed Forces Families Foundation has given back more than $2 million to deserving projects.

The Skyway 10K donates 100 percent of all race registration fees to the charity. On Thursday, race organizers will present the organization with a check for $640,000. The money represents the total race registration fees for the 2019 race.

At Thursday's event, Skyway 10K organizers are expected to announce scheduled changes for the 2020 Skyway 10K.

10News is a proud sponsor of the Skyway 10K and will live stream the announcement on our website and Facebook page.

