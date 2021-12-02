Skyway 10K winner helps motivate you for virtual race

Terri Rejimbal gave us some tips to get you motivated for the 4th annual Skyway 10k that is going virtual this year.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 4th Annual Skyway 10k this year is virtual, of course because of the pandemic. So, if you do sign up, you cannot run the bridge. Please absolutely do not try to run it.

How do you motivate yourself to complete that 6.2 miles?

We went to the person who definitely has the answers: 2019 winner, Terri Rejimbal. She was the first woman to cross the finish line in the 2nd annual race and is a decorated runner.

Allison Kropff took a run with her to get ready for the race in March of 2020.

She says for a virtual race, you need to stay mentally focused and upbeat. Since we can't run over the Skyway, find another scenic area, like where we ran at the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Belleaire Causeway in Clearwater, downtown St Pete or Bayshore Boulevard are also good options.

Rejimbal says to get friends and family to join you with signs to count laps and chalk out a finish line in your neighborhood.

"Maybe reflecting back on that race that you did last year, or another race that had some memorable moments that you could draw from. If there's a certain area that you run every day or you train a certain area that brings back confidence feelings like 'I know I can do this 3 miles out and back cause I did it, I've done it in training.' Bring in those positive moments for yourself," Rejimbal said.

She shared lots of tips to get ready for the race, how to pace yourself during a run and other tips and tricks.

Tip: Guess your pace. See if you can guess your finish time. Make note. Run with no peeking and see how close you come.

Tip: If you do a loop, have family or friends pass out water and energy gels to give you a boost.

Remember, proceeds go to the Armed Forces Families Foundation. To date, it has raised $1.8 million dollars.