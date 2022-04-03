Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes early Sunday for Skyway 10K

Only the northbound lanes are affected.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the annual Skyway 10K set for this weekend on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, some drivers will have to take the long way around Tampa Bay or just wait it out.

Like previous years, the bridge's southbound lanes Sunday will remain open throughout the entire race. Traffic will be free-flowing from St. Petersburg to Manatee County.

Walkers and runners will be hitting the bridge deck in the northbound lanes, so the closure will go into effect there. Here's everything you need to know:

The northbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will close at 3:30 a.m. and reopen at 11 a.m.

on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will and The southbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will remain open throughout the duration of the event.

Drivers needing to head north and get to Pinellas County during the 3:30-9 a.m. closure can consider taking Interstate 75 to westbound I-4. Another option includes U.S. 41 to the Selmon Expressway.

To date, the Skyway 10K has raised more than $1.8 million for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, which helps support military families.

One-hundred percent of all race registration fees will benefit the foundation and the work it does to give military families "a sense of community support and well-being while their loved ones are away fighting for our freedom."