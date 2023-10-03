Sunshine Skyway Bridge closing Sunday morning ahead of Skyway 10K

About 8,000 people will take part in the 6.2-mile event, part of which spans the bridge.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're needing to travel between Pinellas and Manatee counties this weekend and you're thinking of using the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, you may need to find an alternate route.

The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will close at 3:30 a.m. on March 12 to make way for about 8,000 participants of all abilities to take part in the sixth annual Skyway 10K.

This means if you're trying to get from Manatee County to Pinellas County Sunday morning, you'll want to avoid the bridge and find a way around.

You can also take a long morning and recover from losing an hour of sleep after "springing forward" for daylight saving time.

That's because the Skyway Bridge is expected to reopen at 11 a.m. "sharp," according to Skyway 10K organizers.

It's important to note southbound lanes of the Skyway Bridge will remain open throughout the northbound closure.

What is the Skyway 10K?

The Skyway 10K is a 6.2-mile course that includes a span of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The Skyway 10K benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation, "which specializes in funding permanent or semi-permanent structures and renovations to establishments that support military families."

All proceeds from the event go toward financing for infrastructure projects on military bases and military-friendly institutions.

To date, the race has raised more than $2.6 million for the AFFF.