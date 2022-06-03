It happened near the Manatee County toll booth ahead of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to St. Pete.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the Skyway 10K was wrapping up, authorities say a drunk driver crashed head-on into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's SUV on northbound Interstate 275, which had been shut down Sunday for the race.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near Mile Marker 6, which is by the toll plaza on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

North River District fire officials confirmed the crash and said the driver had been transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The BMW involved in the crash was reportedly on fire, but the flames were put out before authorities arrived on scene.

Video from a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed damage to both the FHP SUV and the BMW. It was not immediately clear if the BMW had run a barricade.

There were no reports of any Skyway 10K runners being injured. And, there was no immediate word on if the trooper was hurt.