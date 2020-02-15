ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Skyway 10K is almost here!
Thousands of people will cross the bridge on the morning of March 1, and you still have a chance to be one of them.
V.I.P. registrations are still available. There are about 50 spots left. V.I.P. will get you a swag bag filled with goodies, free food and drinks at the Expo the Saturday before the race and access to the V.I.P. bar after the race.
If you are already registered for the race, you can pay to upgrade your registration to V.I.P. status up until race day.
Proceeds go to the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a foundation that gives money to the military community.
Even if you're not a runner, you can help by volunteering. There are about 70 volunteer positions that need to be filled. You can sign up to volunteer here.
