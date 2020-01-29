ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are nearly a month away from the third annual Skyway 10K. This year, close to 15,000 people entered their names into the lottery for the 8,000 spots.
If you weren't selected to participate, you can still be a part of this historic event as a volunteer. Organizers are looking for 300 volunteers to help as bus captains and with the unloading of the buses at the start and finish lines.
Every volunteer will get a Skyway 10K volunteer shirt as well as a Skyway 10K collector pin.
If you would like to help, you can sign up here.
10News is a proud sponsor of the Skyway 10K. You can watch all the excitement live on 10News at 7 a.m. on March 1.
Editor's Note: The video above is from the 2019 Skyway 10K.
