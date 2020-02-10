Idaho Fish and Game says Nate Burr caught the 31-inch big trout while fly fishing in the Snake River.

BOISE, Idaho — An angler from Rexburg now holds the Idaho state record for catching a Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is congratulating Nate Burr who landed a 31-inch big trout while fly fishing in the Snake River.

Nate grew up in Tetonia and began his career as a fly-fishing guide at age 18. In recent years, he's been focused more on catching larger trout.

"It was one of those brutally slow days," Burr said. "Hunting big trout on streamers means a day on the water can go from zero to 100 in a split second. That was exactly the case with this fish."

After chasing the hooked trout for nearly half a mile downstream in a drift boat, Burr and another angler managed to scoop the fish with a landing net. After taking a quick photo and reviving the fish, Burr released the huge trout back into the Snake River, securing his name in the Idaho record books.

Fish and Game says Yellowstone cutthroat trout over 30 inches are exceedingly rare - especially in river systems where they do not grow as quickly as in large lakes.

This fish just barely beats the 30.5-inch monster, also caught in the Snake River, by Sam Hix in August.