NEW YORK — He may be a Florida native, but Pete Alonso’s in a New York State of Mind, especially Wednesday night.
Alonso, a rookie for the New York Mets and a Tampa native, had custom cleats made for his entire club, in remembrance of September 11, 2001. He and his teammates wore them during Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as a tribute the eighteenth anniversary of 9/11.
Alonso went to Plant High School and the University of Florida before debuting as a first baseman for the Mets earlier this season.
