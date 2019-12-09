NEW YORK — He may be a Florida native, but Pete Alonso’s in a New York State of Mind, especially Wednesday night.

Alonso, a rookie for the New York Mets and a Tampa native, had custom cleats made for his entire club, in remembrance of September 11, 2001. He and his teammates wore them during Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, as a tribute the eighteenth anniversary of 9/11.

Alonso went to Plant High School and the University of Florida before debuting as a first baseman for the Mets earlier this season.

RELATED: Tampa native Pete Alonso outlasts fellow rookie to win Home Run Derby

RELATED: Minor league player hits walk-off home run, immediately retires

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter