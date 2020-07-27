Reports: Phillies, Yankees game on Monday night postponed over visitors' clubhouse coronavirus concerns

The Phillies series opener against the New York Yankees on Monday night has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns in the visitors' clubhouse.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies series opener against the New York Yankees on Monday night has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns in the visitors' clubhouse.

The Phillies just hosted the Miami Marlins who appear to be in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak on the team.

Earlier on Monday, ESPN reported that 14 people within the Miami Marlins' organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, after two positive tests were reported on Sunday.

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic, also reported four Marlins learned they were positive for COVID-19 in the span of three days.

According to Rosenthal, two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the description of "a clear outbreak" within the club.

As a result, the Marlins have postponed the team's home opener in Miami against the Baltimore Orioles, and have stayed in Philadelphia.

The Marlins, of course, spent time in the visitors' clubhouse of Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' home stadium.

According to ESPN, that clubhouse has been fumigated several times.

Despite those efforts, the game has reportedly been postponed.