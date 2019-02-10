TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida High School Athletic Association has suspended the football coach for Plant High School for six weeks.

The Hillsborough County Public School District says Rob Weiner's suspension began on Monday.

He can't coach games, but he can be at practices, said a spokesperson for the school district.

Details on the suspension have not been released.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: St. Petersburg middle school student accused of threatening to 'shoot up school'

RELATED: 3 things to know to keep your kids safe when they walk to school

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter