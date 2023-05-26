Plant High School softball team plays in state semifinal for first time since 2000

The Plant Panthers are on an 18-game winning streak as they enter Friday's 7A state championship semifinal against Wellington.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Plant High School softball team hasn't had a season like this in a long time. The Panthers are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2000.

Some would call this season magical. For senior outfielder Abby Lucas, it's more like a miracle.

Lucas tore her ACL last summer, giving her doubts that she would play for the school this season.

"At that point...I thought softball was over forever. And now it's awesome because I came back right at the start of my senior season." she said during the team's final practice on their home field Thursday.

Lucas admitted to not feeling fully recovered and taking it easy this season. However, she recorded her 100th career hit earlier this month and has helped the Panthers win 18 consecutive games.

"I just think this team, the friendships that I've made are the ones that, hopefully, will last forever," she said. "We've never been this far before and I think every game it just gets better for me."