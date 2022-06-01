Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant dies in car crash

Bryant was stopped in traffic when the driver of an F-150 truck hit his car from behind, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant died in a car crash Tuesday when a truck slammed into his SUV in Polk County. He was 59 years old.

At around 12 p.m., first responders were sent to the area of State Road 33 and Flanders Station Drive in Polk City on a report of a crash. They found Bryant unresponsive and immediately began CPR, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Bryant was transported to a local hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, was also in the car. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Before the collision, Flaggers with flags, cones and signs stopped traffic on SR 33 in both northbound and southbound lanes due to construction in the area and Bryant's Volkwagen SUV was last in line. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a black Ford F-150 truck was heading southbound at highway speed, failed to stop and hit Bryant's car from behind.

The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Mark Farkas of Clermont, Florida, was not injured.

SR 33 was closed for nearly four hours during the crash investigation.

Bryant was a professional golfer who played on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions and didn't see much of his success until his 40s. He and his wife lived in Auburndale. He is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren, the PGA Tour reports.