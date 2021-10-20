Raiko Arozarena, brother of Rays superstar Randy Aorzarena, makes first start for Rowdies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena's brother, Raiko Arozarena, made his debut for the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday night.
The 24-year-old had a clean sheet in a 3-0 win against Miami. It was a smooth start for the Rowdies' backup, Miami did not produce a shot on net.
"Raiko would be the first to tell you that the guys in front of him gave him a pretty comfortable debut." Head Coach, Neill Collins said after the game about his man in the net.
Collins followed by saying, "He's got a lot of talent." But, he hasn't been able to get his chance because of the outstanding play in net in front of him on the depth chart.
The Rowdies clinched home-field advantage through the conference finals with the win. They have two more regular-season games, both on the road.