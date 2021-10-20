Raiko Arozarena, brother of Rays superstar Randy Aorzarena, makes first start for Rowdies

Another Arozarena makes his name known in the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena's brother, Raiko Arozarena, made his debut for the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old had a clean sheet in a 3-0 win against Miami. It was a smooth start for the Rowdies' backup, Miami did not produce a shot on net.

"Raiko would be the first to tell you that the guys in front of him gave him a pretty comfortable debut." Head Coach, Neill Collins said after the game about his man in the net.

Collins followed by saying, "He's got a lot of talent." But, he hasn't been able to get his chance because of the outstanding play in net in front of him on the depth chart.