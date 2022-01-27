Rare Tom Brady card from 1st Super Bowl year to be auctioned

The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady’s Michigan football connection.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — One of just 20 unique football cards featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl is coming up for auction.

The card was purchased in 2002 by a Maine collector interested in Brady's Michigan football connection.

Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction estimates the 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card will fetch six figures when it's auctioned on Jan. 31.

No one is hotter in the collectible card industry right now than Brady. A pair of

signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million last year.