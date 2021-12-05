Bowl Season: Here's what matchups you can catch at Raymond James Stadium

It's going be a busy time with the Gasparilla Bowl and Outback Bowl.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — It's going to be busy at Raymond James Stadium in the coming weeks as bowl season gets underway for college football.

First up is the Gasparilla Bowl at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 23. It'll be a Florida showdown as the University of Central Florida Knights (8-4) takes on the University of Florida Gators (6-6). The game is set to air on ESPN.

"Avast Ye: this year’s matchup for the Gasparilla Bowl is 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 official," the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl tweeted Sunday.

Anyone looking to catch the action in person can already buy tickets to the game.

Tickets range from $15 to $70, depending on what seats you can snag. The game is also offering a limited pre-game VIP tailgate ticket for $125.

“We are thrilled to welcome two outstanding teams, the UCF Knights and the University of Florida Gators, with the warmth and hospitality that the Tampa Bay community is renowned for,” said Scott Glaser, Executive Director of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. “From today’s announcement to the moment we award the treasured Gasparilla Bowl trophy, we aim to make this an unforgettable experience for fans who have the opportunity to remain close-to-home when cheering on their team at Raymond James Stadium.”

Just nine days later, the Outback Bowl will call Ray Jay home as the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5) at 12:00 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. The game is set to air on ESPN2.

"We are thrilled to extend an invitation to Penn State University and the University of Arkansas to play in this year's Outback Bowl," said Outback Bowl Chair Rita Lowman. "These are two quality teams that should produce a great match-up fans are really going to enjoy watching on New Year's Day. We look forward to hosting these teams and their fans and ensure they will have an amazing experience enjoying the Tampa Bay area."

Tickets to the game are already on sale and range from $80 to $170.