Rays could clinch AL's top playoff seed tonight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Rays secured one of the top seeds in the MLB playoffs last week when they clinched the American League East Championship for the first time in a decade. Tonight, they could take it a step further.

The Rays can clinch the American League's No. 1 seed in next week's postseason if two things happen:

They need to beat the Philadelphia Phillies during their match-up tonight and then the Oakland Athletics need to lose against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch for their game is at 9:40 p.m. ET.

As of 9:26 p.m., the Rays have tied things up at 4-4 as their game against the Phillies is in the bottom of the 8th.

Here is tonight's starting line-up:

The final series of the season is upon us https://t.co/rg4CQKSUvF pic.twitter.com/kbttlR9V8L — Tampa Bay Rays - y (@RaysBaseball) September 25, 2020



