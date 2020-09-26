x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Rays could clinch AL's top playoff seed tonight

All they need is a win tonight over the Phillies and a loss by the Athletics.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, second from right, celebrates with teammates, including Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, after his two-run walk-off double off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Shun Yamaguchi during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Rays secured one of the top seeds in the MLB playoffs last week when they clinched the American League East Championship for the first time in a decade. Tonight, they could take it a step further.

The Rays can clinch the American League's No. 1 seed in next week's postseason if two things happen:

They need to beat the Philadelphia Phillies during their match-up tonight and then the Oakland Athletics need to lose against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch for their game is at 9:40 p.m. ET.

As of 9:26 p.m., the Rays have tied things up at 4-4 as their game against the Phillies is in the bottom of the 8th.

Here is tonight's starting line-up:

RELATED: Rays clinch AL East title for the first time since 2010

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays super fan misses first Opening Game in 22 years due to pandemic


What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter