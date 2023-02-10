Look forward to autographs, yard sale, baseball clinic at Rays 2023 Fan Fest

Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and his wife, Madison, will host a baseball and softball clinic as part of the Lowe's Legends program during Fan Fest.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With spring training coming up and the MLB season following behind, it's time for Tampa Bay Rays fans to get pumped for the season – and what better way than with the 2023 Fan Fest?

People across the area who love the Rays can enjoy some fun at the 2023 Fan Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Pete. Season members qualify for early entry beginning at 10 a.m.

Want to become a season member and get in early? There's still time to join in the fun.

Rays fanatics can look forward to more than 75 current and former major league players and coaches at autograph stations spread throughout the event, a baseball and softball clinic, on-stage entertainment for the entire family, a charity yard sale to benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund and much more, the team said in a news release.

You can see a full list of current and former players expected to attend the fan-driven event by clicking here.

The Rays Charity Yard Sale and Clubhouse Corner are making a return to the 2023 Fan Fest.

"The Charity Yard Sale features unique items such as game-used jerseys, helmets, bats, and other memorabilia, all priced for $5 each," a news release reads. "All proceeds benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund."

