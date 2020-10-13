Rays can take commanding lead with Game 3 tonight

Rays can take a 3-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

SAN DIEGO — Is it too early to rename Tampa Bay "Title Bay"? Didn't think so.

The Tampa Bay Rays are just two wins away from their second trip to the World Series ever.

The team took a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series Monday night.

It was outfielder Manny Margot's time to shine! He hit a three-run home run in the first inning and had an amazing catch, jumping over the wall in foul territory in right field to snag a flyball.

The Astros didn't go away quietly though. It was a stressful top of the ninth inning as they got bases loaded, with no outs and were down 4-1. Luckily the Rays were able to hold them back, giving up only one run to win the game 4-2.

Game three is Tuesday night. The first pitch is at 8:40 p.m. Ryan Yarbrough will take the mound for the Rays. His only other appearance this postseason was Game 4 against the Yankees where he pitched five-innings and gave up two runs. Jose Urquidy will take the mound for the Astros. His last postseason appearance was Game 3 against the Oakland Athletics where he pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs.

What other people are reading right now: