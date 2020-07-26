Kiermaier's triple in 10th lifts Rays over Blue Jays, 6-5

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays and drew a bases-loaded walk to help them tie the game in the ninth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right-field corner in the 10th inning, gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The defensive whiz delivered the second walk-off hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force innings, then fell behind again, when the Blue Jays scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly.

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays and drew a bases-loaded walk to help them tie the game in the ninth.

What other people are reading right now: