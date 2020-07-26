x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

sports

Kiermaier's triple in 10th lifts Rays over Blue Jays, 6-5

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays and drew a bases-loaded walk to help them tie the game in the ninth.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, second from right, celebrates with teammates, including Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, after his two-run walk-off double off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Shun Yamaguchi during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kevin Kiermaier’s first hit of the season, a two-run triple into the right-field corner in the 10th inning, gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. 

The defensive whiz delivered the second walk-off hit of his career after the Rays scored twice in the ninth to force innings, then fell behind again, when the Blue Jays scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly. 

Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays and drew a bases-loaded walk to help them tie the game in the ninth. 

RELATED: Dad refuses to miss son's first MLB game, despite COVID-19 restrictions

RELATED: Rays coaches, Blue Jays players kneel during the national anthem on Opening Day

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays super fan misses first Opening Game in 22 years due to pandemic

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter