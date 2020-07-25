Rays coaches, Blue Jays players kneel during the national anthem on Opening Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Black Lives Matter became a fixture around Major League Baseball Opening Day ceremonies on Friday, and the Rays were no exception.
Tampa Bay coaches Rodney Linares and Ozzie Timmons took a knee behind a black ribbon laid along the field as the National Anthem played Friday night. Shortstop Willy Adames stood between them putting a hand on their shoulders as they knelt.
Several Blue Jays players also took a knee during the playing of the Canadian National Anthem.
The two teams join the ranks of other franchises making statements as the Yankees and Nationals knelt ahead of their Thursday night game and the Boston Red Sox hung a Black Lives Matter banner outside of Fenway Park.
Earlier today, the Rays' Twitter account called for the arrest of Breonna Taylor’s killers tweeting:
"Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor."
Further linking to an announcement of a $100,000 commitment to local groups fighting systemic racism and a Rays baseball social justice resource guide.
