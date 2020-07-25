Rays coaches, Blue Jays players kneel during the national anthem on Opening Day

Earlier today the Ray’s Twitter account called for the arrest of Breonna Taylor’s killers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Black Lives Matter became a fixture around Major League Baseball Opening Day ceremonies on Friday, and the Rays were no exception.

Tampa Bay coaches Rodney Linares and Ozzie Timmons took a knee behind a black ribbon laid along the field as the National Anthem played Friday night. Shortstop Willy Adames stood between them putting a hand on their shoulders as they knelt.

Several Blue Jays players also took a knee during the playing of the Canadian National Anthem.

Earlier today, the Rays' Twitter account called for the arrest of Breonna Taylor’s killers tweeting:

"Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor."

Further linking to an announcement of a $100,000 commitment to local groups fighting systemic racism and a Rays baseball social justice resource guide.

