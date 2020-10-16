Rays could clinch World Series berth in Game 6 of ALCS tonight

Even with a tough loss in game 5, the Rays still lead the series 3-2.

SAN DIEGO — Could tonight be the night?! Rays fans certainly hope so! It's a Friday night Game 6 for the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

The Rays took an early 3-0 ALCS lead. But in games 4 and 5, it was the Astros who brought in two wins.

Rays offense continued to scuffle, and when they did score it was only solo home runs. Brandon Lowe just 1 for 13 in this series. His solo home run in the third tied the game up at 1.

The Rays and Astros continue to play from San Diego, as part of the MLB bubble. On the other side of the league, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are playing in Arlington, Texas. Globe Life Field will be where this years World Series will be played.

The Astros forcing a Game 6 for just the 4th time in postseason history after a team was down 3-0.

We're onto Game 6 then pic.twitter.com/GiivdB8yVx — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 16, 2020

Game 6 is tonight at 6:07 p.m. ET from San Diego. If the Rays win tonight, they'll be headed to the World Series for the first time since 2008. If they lose, the Astros will force a deciding Game 7.

