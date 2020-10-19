x
Dodgers win NLCS, face Rays in 2020 World Series

Game 1 is set for Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates his home run with Enrique Hernandez against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning to advance the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Series for the third time in four years.

To get there the team beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in a decisive Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Kiké Hernández led off the sixth with the first pinch-hit homer in a Game 7 that tied or put a team ahead. The Dodgers stay in Texas for the World Series.

They will play American League champs: Your Tampa Bay Rays!

Game 1 is Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m.

