Rays draft hometown kid Jeff Hakanson

With their final pick of the 2020 draft, the Tampa Bay Rays select a Jesuit High School standout.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The hometown kid may be coming back to the Bay.

“I was definitely getting a little nervous there towards the end, definitely starting to sweat a little bit,” Jeff Hakanson said. “But it's just awesome to get that call from the Rays.”

With pick No. 155 – Tampa Bay’s final selection of an MLB Draft shortened due to the coronavirus – the Rays took Jeff Hakanson, a Jesuit High school alum who grew up attending games at Tropicana Field.

The 21-year-old right-hander had a 4-0 record with a 3.44 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 49.2 innings in three seasons at UCF.

“I actually became a reliever in high school, as weird as that is,” Hakanson said. “I really just had a knack for it to get out of tough spots. So, it just kind of stuck.”

Even though he found his niche early, he didn’t find the Rays’ full attention until he played for the Knights.

Hakanson became one of the best closers in the nation in 2020, tied for the most saves in the country with six when the season was cut short by the pandemic.

One of his biggest moments came in February, when he recorded back-to-back saves against No. 9 Auburn.

The first was a 1.1 inning save with three strikeouts. In the second game, he inherited a no-out, bases-loaded jam with a 7-3 lead. He sat down the Auburn lineup in order and struck out two to clinch the series for UCF.

For his first save against the Tigers, Hakanson was honored with the "#SkinnerStrong Player of the Game" jersey. The No. 38 jersey is worn in memory of former Knights commit Joe Skinner, who died of leukemia in April 2016. UCF coach Greg Lovelady chose Hakanson to receive the distinction.

“He steadily made progress to this spring, where his stuff was really impressive,” Rays amateur scouting director Rob Metzler said. “I think he punched out 20 batters in eight innings, which is a pretty good start. We would have loved to have the opportunity to keep scouting him all year but thrilled to take him in the fifth round."

The last time Hakanson visited the Trop was Game 4 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros in an atmosphere he called “electric.”

He’s still waiting on the Rays’ command for his next step, but he’s ready to join the top farm system in the league and a staff with talent for developing pitchers.

“There's no way really to put it into words,” Hakanson said. “I mean, just going to the Rays games as a kid, just hoping one day to be out there – I mean, it's just incredible to be drafted by my hometown team, the team I grew up a fan of. It's just incredible.”

