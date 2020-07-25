Rays fall 6-4 to the Blue Jays on Opening Day

Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo homered in his major league debut for the Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cavan Biggio hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays began their still-in-progress odyssey by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in a season opener.

The Blue Jays were blocked by the Canadian government from hosting this season because of coronavirus concerns, and hopes of shifting home games to Pittsburgh and Baltimore didn’t pan out.

Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo homered in his major league debut for the Rays.

10 Sports reporter Grace Remington said the Rays bullpen was "solid," throwing five scoreless innings after Charlie Morton gave up six runs. But the team also left 11 on base, something Rays manager Kevin Cash said put the team in a "tough spot."

During post-game interviews, Morton talked about his work on the mound.

"I felt pretty sharp early on. I didn't do a good job of mixing well, I was a two pitch pitcher tonight. There were situations I had my back to the ropes if it was the better version of me I squeeze out of it or strike a few guys out."

The Rays are set to take on the Blue Jays again at 3:10 p.m. on July 25.

