x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

sports

Want to go to a Rays game? Send a pic!

The Tampa Bay Rays plans to pack Tropicana Field with cardboard cutouts.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You might have to watch Major League Baseball games from your couch this season, but you can still have a presence at the games! The Tampa Bay Rays will be putting cutouts of fans in the seats at Tropicana Field.

Fans will still need to buy a "seat" on their website and then send a photo of yourself for them to use.

The team says this will only be available for a limited time. You can purchase up to 10 cutouts at a time by clicking here.

The Rays released its 2020 game-play schedule with the team's first official game of the season kicking-off at 6:40 p.m. on July 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The opening series against the Blue Jays will be a three-game series, followed up by back-to-back two-game interleague series against the Atlanta Braves.

RELATED: Rays: Outfielder Austin Meadows placed on injured list after testing positive for COVID-19

RELATED: MLB releases schedule for 60-game 2020 season

RELATED: Lights go on at Tropicana Field

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter