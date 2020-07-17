Want to go to a Rays game? Send a pic!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You might have to watch Major League Baseball games from your couch this season, but you can still have a presence at the games! The Tampa Bay Rays will be putting cutouts of fans in the seats at Tropicana Field.
Fans will still need to buy a "seat" on their website and then send a photo of yourself for them to use.
The team says this will only be available for a limited time. You can purchase up to 10 cutouts at a time by clicking here.
The Rays released its 2020 game-play schedule with the team's first official game of the season kicking-off at 6:40 p.m. on July 24 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The opening series against the Blue Jays will be a three-game series, followed up by back-to-back two-game interleague series against the Atlanta Braves.
