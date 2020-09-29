Tampa mayor to raise Rays flag over Old City Hall ahead of wild card series

The Rays' first-round competitor will be the Toronto Blue Jays.

TAMPA, Fla. — We'll just come right out and say it: Tampa Bay is having a pretty good year for sports.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the Rays mascot Raymond and Councilman Charlie Miranda will raise the Rays flag over Old City Hall and drop a Rays banner on the Tampa municipal office building as the team gets ready to begin the wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays clinched the American League's No. 1 seed in the postseason.

To get here, the Rays became the American League East Champions for the first time in a decade. The win secured one of the top seeds for the team.

The Rays' first-round competitor will be the Toronto Blue Jays. Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. ET. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

This comes just one day after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup. The Bolts beat the Dallas Stars Monday night 2-0 in Game 6 of the series.

And what about the Bucs?

They're not doing so bad either.

The team is 2-1 with a road win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday. That puts them at the top of NFC South.

