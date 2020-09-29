x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Tampa mayor to raise Rays flag over Old City Hall ahead of wild card series

The Rays' first-round competitor will be the Toronto Blue Jays.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, second from right, celebrates with teammates, including Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, after his two-run walk-off double off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Shun Yamaguchi during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 26, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — We'll just come right out and say it: Tampa Bay is having a pretty good year for sports. 

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the Rays mascot Raymond and Councilman Charlie Miranda will raise the Rays flag over Old City Hall and drop a Rays banner on the Tampa municipal office building as the team gets ready to begin the wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

The Rays clinched the American League's No. 1 seed in the postseason.

To get here, the Rays became the American League East Champions for the first time in a decade. The win secured one of the top seeds for the team.  

The Rays' first-round competitor will be the Toronto Blue Jays. Game 1 is set for 5 p.m. ET. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

This comes just one day after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup. The Bolts beat the Dallas Stars Monday night 2-0 in Game 6 of the series. 

And what about the Bucs?

They're not doing so bad either. 

The team is 2-1 with a road win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday. That puts them at the top of NFC South.

RELATED: Rays face-off against Blue Jays on Tuesday after clinching AL's top playoff seed

RELATED: 'Everyone was chipping in': Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter