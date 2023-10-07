Tampa Bay Rays ready to push for division title in second half of season

The Rays start the second half of their season on Friday with the most wins in the American League.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Rays ended the first half of the season with a 10-4 win against the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves to end a seven-game losing streak. The victory also lifted Tampa Bay to an American League-best 58-35 record and boosted the team's confidence.

"They've worked hard to get to the point they are. We had a tough stretch, but [I'm] very confident the guys will bounce right back and head into this second half strong," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said.

As they finish the regular season, things will not be easy for Tampa Bay. The Rays have the sixth-toughest remaining schedule in baseball. Division rival Baltimore is also on their heels, sitting just two games back of the AL East lead.

"We can't take our foot off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing and just keep doing what we're doing every day," pitcher Jason Adam said.

The Rays and Orioles will face off eight times in the second half of the season, starting with a four-game series at Tropicana Field from July 20-23.