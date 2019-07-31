ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryne Stanek's days as an "opener" for the Tampa Bay Rays are through.

Just hours before the trade deadline, the Rays traded Stanek and outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez to the Florida Marlins for reliever Nick Anderson and starter Trevor Richards, The Miami Herald reported.

It had been anticipated the Rays were in the market for fresh pitching arms as they battle for an American League wild card spot.

Stanek opened 27 games this season, earning a 0-2 record this season with a 3.40 ERA. He has been with the team since 2017.

Anderson, still in his rookie season, has a 2-4 record with a 3.92 ERA. He has one save.

Richards is 3-12 with a 4.50 ERA. The Rays have been down a starter since Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow were injuired.

The Rays also said goodbye to left-handed pitcher Adam Kolarek on Wednesday.

Kolarack was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Niko Hulsizer.

Hulsizer, 22, split the season between Class-A Great Lakes in the Midwest League and Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in the California League, batting .265/.376/.554 (78-for-294) with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 83 games. Despite his June 19 transfer to Rancho Cucamonga, he still ranks among Midwest League leaders in home runs (tied for third), RBI (tied for ninth) and extra-base hits.

Kolarek, 30, went 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA (43.1-IP, 19-ER) in 54 appearances over three stints with the Rays this season.

