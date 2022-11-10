Tampa Bay Rays trade Ji-Man Choi to Pirates

Choi is a seven-year MLB veteran who has hit 61 homers in a total of 486 games.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded fan-favorite Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Minor League right-hander Jack Hartman, the team announced Thursday.

Choi, 31, is a seven-year MLB vet who has hit 61 homers with a total of 486 games. After bouncing between the Angels, Yankees and Brewers between 2016 and 2018, he found a home with Tampa Bay after landing there in June 2018.

Over Choi's time with the Rays, he recorded a .783 OPS with 52 homers over 414 games, the MLB reports.

Choi was a statement player for the Rays playoffs team over the last four seasons, hitting two home runs in the 2020 playoffs in pursuit of the Rays winning the AL pennant and he hit .385/.529/.615 in the ALCS that year.

The Rays have reinstated right-hander Shane Baz, right-hander J.P. Feyereisen, right-hander Andrew Kittredge, infielder/outfielder Brandon Lowe and right-hander Ryan Thompson from the 60-day IL.