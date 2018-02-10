ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rowdies Chairman and CEO Bill Edwards publicly confirmed 10Investigates' story Tuesday that he would sell the St. Petersburg-based professional soccer team to the Tampa Bay Rays baseball franchise.

Under the purchase, the Rays have agreed to keep the Rowdies in St. Pete for at least the next five years.

"I think it's good for the city," Edwards said. "I think it's good for the people. And, I think it's good for me."

Edwards has owned the soccer organization since 2013. During that time, he has paved the way for future renovations at Al Lang Stadium and made a play for the team, which is currently part of the United Soccer League, to join Major League Soccer (MLS).

At a Tuesday news conference, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman wore a Rays cap and a Rowdies scarf as he praised Edwards for improving the soccer organization.

"I want to thank Bill Edwards for bringing this team back to life," Kriseman said.

The Rowdies lease Al Lang Stadium from the city of St. Pete -- an arrangement which will continue under the sale to the Rays.

Matthew Silverman, president for baseball operations, said the Rays will operate both teams separately and the deal will not change plans to pursue a baseball stadium on the other side of the bay.

"The Rays are committed to our ballpark plan in Ybor City," Silverman said.

In 2008, the Rays had expressed interest in building a waterfront stadium where Al Lang is located, but St. Petersburg officials rejected the idea.

“I don't believe that there's any signal that a baseball team is going to go on the Al Lang site,” St. Pete City Council Member Charlie Gerdes told 10News, indicating an Ybor City location is more likely.

In July, the Rays unveiled artist renderings for a proposed new $809 million ballpark in Ybor City. After another $83 million to pay for "necessary infrastructure," the project would cost $892 million.

But, the question remains...who would pay for it?

