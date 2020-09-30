Red-hot Rays look to clinch Wild Card Series vs. Blue Jays

A win would put the Rays in the Division Series for the second straight year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coming off their best winning percentage ever in a season, the Rays are looking to turn their summer successes into a championship. They're one win away from completing the first step.

The Rays showed off their arms in a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their Wild Card series Monday evening. Blake Snell looked like the guy who won the Cy Young in 2018, allowing just one hit and striking out nine in 5.2 innings.

"I'm starting to get the hang of it, starting to feel it," Snell said after the game. "The playoff energy always gets me a lot more excited, for sure."

We were in ‘Controlla’ pic.twitter.com/kBvlWNvOnw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 30, 2020

The Rays held a slim 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the seventh when light-hitting Manuel Margot smashed a two-run home run into the left-field seats. The homer proved to be the difference.

Rays reliever Nick Anderson, who allowed just one run in 19 regular-season games, let one across in the eighth. But rookie right-hander Pete Fairbanks mowed down the heart of the Toronto lineup in the ninth, striking out two and inducing a weak popup to give the Rays a crucial Game 1 win.

A victory in Game 2 today would give the Rays their first postseason series win since the 2008 ALCS. Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the Rays, hoping for a shot at redemption after two playoff losses in Houston last year.

The Rays will have their hands full with the Jays' Hyun-Jin Ryu, who posted his third straight season with an ERA below 3.00. Rays manager Kevin Cash will likely go with a mostly right-handed lineup against Ryu. The former All-Star held lefties to a .220 average and just one home run in 12 starts this season.

Major League Baseball created the best-of-three Wild Card series this year after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season to 60 games. The brackets will go back to normal with the Division Series, but the location is anything but. If they get that far, the Rays will play the ALDS and ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego. The World Series will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

