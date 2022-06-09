Tampa Bay Bowl announces new name: ReliaQuest Bowl

The game will continue its long tradition of playing in the New Year's Day lineup of college football bowl games.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa-based tech giant ReliaQuest has been named the title sponsor of the Tampa Bay Bowl, the Tampa Bay Bowl Association announced Wednesday.

The bowl game, previously the Outback Bowl, will be officially known as the ReliaQuest Bowl for the next four years, January 2023 through 2026. The bowl is getting a new name but the long tradition of playing on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium will not change.

The Bowl's TV network partnership with ESPN and its conference affiliations with the SEC, Big Ten and ACC will continue.

"We are thrilled to welcome ReliaQuest as the title sponsor of the Bowl," Bowl Association Chairman Troy Atlas said in a statement. "ReliaQuest is a leader in cybersecurity and a key business leader in the Tampa Bay region. This is a 21st Century partnership with a fantastic 21st Century company."

CEO of ReliaQuest Brian Murphy said he's proud to be a part of the rich and iconic history of the bowl game played on Jan. 1.

The Tampa Bay Bowl Association dates back 36 years and has helped generate more than a million out of market visitors to the region with an estimated $1.1 billion in economic impact.