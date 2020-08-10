Report: Bills-Titans could play Monday/Tuesday; Thursday night game could be moved to Saturday

Dianna Russini, NFL reporter for ESPN, has been told by Titans and Bills players what their possible options are if they can't play on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 outbreak with the Tennessee Titans is causing many changes to be made with the NFL and games being played.

The first big change was the Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was supposed to be played on Sunday, October 4 but has since been postponed to October 25.

The ongoing outbreak in the organization has continued to reveal numerous reports of positive cases which has now impacted the Titans game against the Buffalo Bills.

Dianna Russini, NFL reporter for ESPN, has been told by Titans and Bills players what their possible options are if they can't play on Sunday.

Russini reports that there is an option of playing their game on Monday or Tuesday in Nashville.

There is a conflict though. The Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football on October 15.

Russini reports that the night game between the Bill and Chiefs could be moved to Saturday. She adds that this is all being discussed and nothing is confirmed.

When it comes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and money, Chris Mortensen of ESPN says Bills players would not be paid game check if the game is to be forfeited.

Then @Bills players would not be paid game check under revised COVID-19 terms.

It's hot-button topic players are discussing among each other.

