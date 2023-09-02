Ronde Barber, former Bucs CB, elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Barber was part of the Buccaneers when the team won the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

PHOENIX — After six years of being nominated – three that he has been named a top 15 finalists – Ronde Barber will finally get to slip on that gold jacket.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 selection include Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Don Coryell. The class of 2023 will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

The new Hall of Famers were selected from 129 nominees. The group was trimmed down to 28 back in November and the final 15 were selected in January.

Barber becomes the fifth player preserved in Canton, Ohio that played all or most of their career with Tampa Bay – joining Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp, John Lynch and Derrick Brooks. Drafted in the third round in 1997, Barber spent all 16 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers and, according to the team, is the only player in NFL history to make 200 consecutive starts at the cornerback position.

During his time with the Bucs, Barber helped the team win against the Oakland Raiders to claim the Super Bowl XXXVII title, Tampa Bay said on its website.

Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023!



The #PFHOF23 class will be enshrined this August.



Full Story: https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023