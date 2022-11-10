Tampa Bay Rowdies will call Al Lang Stadium home through 2025

St. Pete City Council approved a three-year management agreement between the city and the team.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rowdies will be around to stay in St. Petersburg area for a little longer as the St. Pete City Council approved a three-year management agreement to remain at Al Lang Stadium through 2025.

The announcement comes after the Tampa Bay Rowdies season ended with a 1-0 loss in the USL Eastern Conference Final against Louisville City FC.

Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld said the club was grateful to the city of St. Pete.

"Today, the St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved a three-year agreement between the city and the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the club to remain the primary tenant and operator of Al Lang Stadium," Auld said in a statement. "The Rowdies are grateful to the city of St. Petersburg for their efforts in reaching this agreement and are proud to carry on as the stewards of the historic venue while continuing to entertain fans for years to come."

Later this month, the Rowdies are scheduled to host Norwich City FC's first team squad at Al Lang Stadium during the FIFA World Cup break, the team said.