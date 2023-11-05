Rowdies invite fans to bring their dogs to this weekend’s game

Rowdies fans can bring their four-legged pal to the game in the standing-room-only area for $30.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No need to leave your pup behind, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are hosting their "Ruff & Rowdies Night" Saturday as they take on Detroit.

Rowdies fans can bring their four-legged pals to the game for the standing-room-only area for $30; regular tickets are $25.

According to the team's website, the Bayshore Lounge will be converted into dog areas for the night. Water bowls and pools will also be available for pups to cool off.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies host Detroit City FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Al Lang Stadium in St. Pete. The Rowdies are 3-2-4, while Detroit is 1-2-6 so far this season. For more information, click here.