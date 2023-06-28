Ruskin native becomes new Power Slap heavyweight champion

"Congrats to the new champ!" Power Slap leaders wrote online.

RUSKIN, Fla. — A Ruskin native fought hard for a victory over one of the best in heavyweight slap fighting.

Damien Dibbell, also known as "The Bell," earned the new title of Power Slap heavyweight champion of the world.

Going up against slap-fighting sensation Wolverine, 21-year-old Dibbell landed a monster slap in the fourth round of the fight that sent his opponent down to the mat.

Wolverine did eventually get up and was able to finish the fight. In the end, the decision went to the judges who all chose "The Bell" as the winner.

“I can’t believe I did it,” The Bell reportedly said after the match.

Power Slap is the world's premier slap-fighting organization, licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The organization features competitors from across the world battling on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique and resolve, Power Slap's website read in part.

Most competitions have three to five rounds with each of them being scored by slap damage, effectiveness and defender reactions/recovery.