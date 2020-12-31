Fitzpatrick has been placed on the reserve list. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa is slated to start.

MIAMI, Fla — Any debate about who should start for the Miami Dolphins this week at quarterback has ended with backup Ryan Fitzpatrick’s positive test for COVID-19.

Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench to rescue his team last week, is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo with an AFC wild-card berth at stake for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins placed Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa was already slated to start his ninth game in a row Sunday.

Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa last week in the fourth quarter and orchestrated an improbable comeback win at Las Vegas.

Fitzpatrick played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons from 2017-2018.

