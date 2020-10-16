SEC changes date of Florida vs. Missouri, other games after COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has announced changes for multiple games this season, as it deals with the fallout from a coronavirus outbreak among the Florida Gators football program.
And that includes the Florida vs. Missouri game initially set for Oct. 24.
The Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban also recently tested positive for the virus.
“Hopefully we don’t have any more positives and we’re able to get on the other side of this and then we can get everyone back in a situation where you can go compete again,” Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said at a press conference this week.
Stricklin said all players and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.
Earlier in the week, Gators head coach Dan Mullen had expressed a desire to have Ben Hill Griffin, Florida's stadium in Gainesville, at full capacity -- a request he later retracted.
"Sometimes coaches say things that are outside of their area of expertise," Stricklin said.
See the full schedule of changes below:
- Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
- South Carolina at LSU remains on Oct. 24, changes game time to 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
- Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate
- Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
- LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
